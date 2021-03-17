Zachary W. Brunton, Muscoda, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Virginia Johnson, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
JoAnn O’Flahrity, Cobb, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Philip Catholic Church, Highland, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Michael J. Stohlmeyer, East Moline, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, Christ the King Church, Moline, Ill., and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church, Moline.
Florian Tigges Jr., Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.