GALESBURG, Ill. — John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.
John’s 50 year career at J.C. Penney started in Dubuque, Iowa when he was still in high school. He was a dedicated employee, working to help open many new stores including the J.C. Penney in Galesburg. He eventually was transferred to Galesburg retiring on February 12, 2012 as a store environment specialist. Although retired, John returned to his beloved store part time. He was one of the last associates to leave the store when it closed. He was proud that he was able to help open the store and be there at the end.
When the family moved to Galesburg, they purchased a home on Lake Bracken where John spent many years as a member of the country club golfing and fishing. John’s passions were family, faith, work, and community. He was a dedicated husband and father, a devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, served as a member of the Galesburg Kiwanis Club, and volunteered at the FISH Food Pantry. After retirement, John volunteered mowing the grounds at Costa Catholic Academy. He was a member of J.O. Hunt Knights of Columbus Council 556, a dedicated Green Bay Packers Fan and faithful Iowa Hawkeyes fan. John was an avid softball ball player in both Iowa and Galesburg and coached girls softball for several years in Sherrill, Iowa.
The rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father William Miller will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Costa Catholic Academy. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
