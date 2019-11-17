Sister Marie Neff, BVM (Charles Marie), 90, of 1130 Carmel Drive in Dubuque, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of memories will follow at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Marie was an elementary teacher in San Francisco and Petaluma, Calif., Omaha and Lincoln, Neb., Wichita, Kan., and Hickman Mills and Kansas City, Mo., where she also served as principal. She was also an office staff member in Bonner Springs, Kan.
She was born June 11, 1929, in Kansas City, to Charles and Mary Riley Neff. She entered the BVM congregation on September 8, 1946, from St. Joseph Parish in Shawnee, Kan. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on August 15, 1954.
She is survived by a sister, Catherine Hashman of Lenexa, Kan.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ellen Hueneke, Margaret Driskill and Helen Theno; and brothers, Charles and John Neff.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. in Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.