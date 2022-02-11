Bradley V. Adams, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
DuWayne L. Arp, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Bradley, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Manchester United Methodist Church.
James E. Bush, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Charles ‘Mark’ Ehrlich, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Aletha E. Hughes, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald H. Leifker, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Veron J. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.
Pamela J. Nodolf, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Joyce A. Parmenter, Monticello, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, First Presbyterian Church, Monticello.
Dale E. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gerald M. Spensley, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, Ill. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Evelyn Stieber, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Geraldine A. Walsh, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.