MONTICELLO, Iowa — Eleanor Marie Jacobs, age 88, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment in the St. John’s Cemetery.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Monticello Public Library or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Eleanor and her family into their care.
You may access her service live by going to Goettschonline.com and then by clicking Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button which will direct you to our Facebook page. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com.
Surviving are her children, David (Marla) Jacobs, Cheryl (Ruhl) Barker, Diane (John) Wagner; six grandchildren, Jaclyn (Matt) Mayo, Jon (Jamie Petersen) Jacobs, Jake (Marie) OKones, Jenessa (Brett) Bengen, Lauren (Kyle) Nerad and Jordan (Meagan Mueller) Barker; five step-grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Hynek, Brooke (Tom) Drahos, Abby Impson, Cameron Wagner and Colton Wagner; seven great-grandchildren, Jorja and Jhett Jacobs, Finley and Vivianne Mayo, Calvin and Grant OKones and Brock Bengen; six step-great-grandchildren, Weston, Bennett, Emery and Adelyn Drahos, and Liesel and Vivian Impson; sister, Florence Moran; two brothers, John (Barbara) Hacke and William (Marie) Hacke; sister-in-law, Dorothy Nagel; and many beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer, in 1969; and in-laws, Alice Jacobs, Paul Moran and Lavern Nagel.
Eleanor Marie Hacke was born March 28, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Irene Kaufman Hacke, of Bernard, IA. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Jefferson Jr. High, and Dubuque Senior High School, Dubuque, IA. She transferred her senior year to Monticello High School, where she was Homecoming Queen, graduating with the class of 1951.
Eleanor married Elmer Jacobs on August 10, 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The couple farmed near Langworthy and raised Angus cattle.
Eleanor was employed at the Monticello State Bank and Shomont Lumber Company & Ready-Mix as a bookkeeper. In 1974, she became the Food Service Supervisor for the Monticello Community Schools retiring after 25 years in 1999. She started a second career working for Sears in the women’s department at Lindale Mall. From 1991 until 2014, she worked in the office of the Great Jones County Fair.
She treasured the relationships built over many years of working, volunteering and being in the Angus cattle family. Eleanor’s faith was important to her, and she appreciated her church family.