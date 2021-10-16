Mary E. Auterman, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Fern A. Boever, Sarasota, Fla. — Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Memorial service: Noon today at the church.
Rebecca S. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Grace Point Church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the church.
Blayne K. Budde, Panama City, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Memorial service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
George M. Davis, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Janice J. Freese, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
John E. Graham, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kenneth A. Klein, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Barney J. Morgan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: Following Mass until 4:30 p.m. today,Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Lylas M. Pensel, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Karen M. Pitzen, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Russell Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Committal service: Noon today, Mueller Chapel at Linwood Cemetery.
Angela M. Schroeder, Magnolia, Texas — Remembrance gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.