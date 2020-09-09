Stanley Wasmund, 60, of Dubuque and formerly of Galena, Ill., died on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
There will be no public services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
