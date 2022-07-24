Patricia C. “Pat” Driscoll, age 86, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on July 16, 2022, suddenly at home. To honor Pat’s life, her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Rd, with Father Phil Gibbs officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery and all of Pat’s family and friends are invited to join in food and fellowship at the Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Rd, following the committal services.

Pat was born on March 11, 1936, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Francis J. “Frank” and Virginia “Jean” (Boland) Schumacher, Sr. She was a proud graduate of the St. Joseph’s Academy and went on to spend the rest of her working years serving others as best she could. Pat spent many years working in the medical library at Mercy Hospital and made countless lasting friendships along the way.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.