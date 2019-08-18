MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ruth Ann (Gockel) Hainstock, 86, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Burial will occur at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.
Ruth was born in Lancaster, Wis., on May 28, 1933, the daughter of Celstine and Theresa (Adams) Gockel. Ruth was united in marriage to William Schoot Hainstock on August 12, 1953, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, William (Wendy) Hainstock, of Maquoketa, Debra (Gary) Pontenberg, of Florida, Richard (Mary Jo) Hainstock, of Vinton, Iowa, and Barbara (Shannon) Elmore, of Montana; five grandchildren, Michael (Lisa) Hainstock, Tara (Tom) Atkinson, Matthew (Dani) Hainstock, Kimberlee and Barbara Rose Elmore; two step-grandchildren, Adam and Ashley Pontenberg; and four great-grandchildren, Isabel and Will Atkinson, and Ivy and Rex Hainstock; siblings, Dan (Elaine) Gockel, Dave (Joanne) Gockel and Tom Gockel; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Campbell and Charlotte Gockel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. (Bill); an infant son, Lee Scott; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bud Strane; two brothers, Joseph and Bill; and in-laws, Patricia Gockel, Lois and Mel Laschansky, and John Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County.