Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wayne B. Farrey, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eleanor T. Finn, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the church.
Gregory J. Hefel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main Street. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Robert K. Johns, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, United Methodist Church, Cuba City.
Bernice T. Kilburg, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: after the 2:30 rosary until 8 p.m. today, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Darren Dean Jones, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Manternach, Cascade. Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the church.
Marian L. Riechers, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s & St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 12 p.m. (noon) today at the church.
Sandra Rudiger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the church.
Leland H. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Joanne Simonini, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
James A. Trannel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, Cathedral of St. Raphael.