GALENA, Ill. — Andrea Kay Kenna, 75, of rural Galena, IL, passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospice Care in Cedar Rapids, IA, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the presence of her husband and son.

A gathering and celebration of life are planned for Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Illinois. Attendees are invited to call on the family from 1 to 3 PM, with a celebration of life ceremony at 3 PM.

