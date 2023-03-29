GALENA, Ill. — Andrea Kay Kenna, 75, of rural Galena, IL, passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospice Care in Cedar Rapids, IA, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the presence of her husband and son.
A gathering and celebration of life are planned for Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Illinois. Attendees are invited to call on the family from 1 to 3 PM, with a celebration of life ceremony at 3 PM.
Andrea was born on September 2, 1947, in Morgantown, WV, the daughter of Russell L. and Mildred Lucille (Kemper) Davisson. Raised in St. Albans, WV, Andrea graduated as Valedictorian, out of 550 students of the Class of 1965 from St. Alban’s High School. She then received her B.S. in Dental Hygiene from West Virginia University in 1969, graduating with honors. While in college, she was a member of the Alpha XI sorority and was selected as the cover girl for the West Virginia University Football Team game day program for the game against Penn State. Along those lines, she was chosen as the Strawberry Princess at the Jackson Lake, West Virginia, Strawberry Festival and was voted runner-up in the Miss Monticola Beauty Pageant, a campus-wide competition. According to Jack, second place was not well received by those in attendance, whom he led in voicing their disapproval. Andrea married Jack Kenna in St. Albans, on December 23, 1968, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage with him until the time of her death. In this time, Andrea and Jack raised their family in Mt. Carroll, IL, building a home in the Aspen Park subdivision. While in Mt. Carroll, Andrea was involved with the school’s PT0, the local cub scouts (serving as Den Mother), and a local women’s group known as the Dust Mop Dollies. A caring neighbor, a cherished friend, and a loyal Mt. Carroll Hawk fan, Andrea and Jack moved to rural Galena in 1990, where she lived with her husband until her passing. Andrea worked for 20 years as a dental hygienist in several area dentists’ offices, most notably for Dr. David Purlee in Mt. Carroll and Dr. Robert Chorak in Galena. Following this career, Andrea worked for the next 30 years as a highly respected real estate agent in Jo Daviess County, Illinois, most notably for the Old Northwest Land Company and for Preferred Properties at Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort. Known for her kindness and diligence, Andrea also made numerous lifelong friends with her co-workers and clients. During the time of her second career, Andrea also served as secretary of the Galena Estates Homeowners Association, a position she kept for 20 years. In the years of this second career and her subsequent retirement, Andrea enjoyed golfing with her husband and son, socializing with the “TGIF” group at Fried Green Tomatoes, and dancing to live music. She and Jack became regulars in the audience of local artists Sun Green (a Neil Young tribute band) and singer Joie Wails. Another passion that developed over the years was travel. Whether cruising the Aegean Sea (especially enjoying Santorini, Greece), exploring the wonders of the British Isles, or returning to West Virginia and the East Coast to visit family and friends, Andrea and Jack were constant companions. Each winter for the past 12 years found Andrea and Jack “snowbirding” along the panhandle of Florida, where even more treasured friendships blossomed. A picture of them holding hands on the beach or swaying to the music is perfect.
Andrea is survived by her husband John “Jack” Kenna, her two sons, Christian of Mebane, NC, Casey of Stockton, IL, two grandsons, and her sister Nancy (Davisson) Bolton, of Charlottesville, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Daniel Davisson.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, mourners donate to their own favorite charities in Andrea’s name.
