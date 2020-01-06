Dale J. Bartels, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Sister Deanna Carr, BVM, Dubuque — services: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the chapel.
Elaine M. Clancy, Thermopolis, Wyo., formerly of Dubuque— Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Donald E. Dalsing, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Jerry C. Donohoo, Madison, Wis., formerly of Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary Ann Gansen, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Sister Lucille Gardner, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering services: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Motherhouse.
Dorothy M. Henry, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Vicki L. James, Livingston, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church, Highland, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Florabelle A. Kluesner, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Jean M. Ley, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
James E. Metcalf Jr., Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Richard C. Moore, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: after 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Kenneth A. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Patricia A. Noble, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Ss. John & Catherine Catholic Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Sister Francesca Presseller, PBVM, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the chapel.
Millicent Ronnfeldt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Dan Schmitt, Dubuque, formerly of Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Eleanor Wunderlich, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1700 Lincoln Avenue.
Shawna I. Young, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.