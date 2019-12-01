EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Dallas W. “Snoz” Belken, 78, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Private family services and visitation will be held on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
Snoz was born on September 18, 1941, in East Dubuque, the son of Clem G. and Luella M. (Hilby) Belken. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1959. He was united in marriage to JoAnn Fluhr on February 3, 1962, at Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, Ill. Snoz was employed by John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works until his retirement in October 1996.
He was a member of U.A.W. Local #94 and a former member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and was a huge Notre Dame football fan. Snoz was extremely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn; four children, Robin (Mark) Place, of East Dubuque, Dan (Carla) Belken, of Cuba City, Wis., Mike (Paula) Belken, of Menominee, and Tracie (Brent) Diddens, of Dyersville, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren (with two on the way); his siblings, Delbert J. (Ruth) Belken and Donald J. (Lois) Belken, both of East Dubuque, Gerald “Jake” (Julie) Belken, of Menominee, Helen “Heidi” (Francis) Vosberg, of Louisburg, Wis., Joyce Ann Vaassen, of Dickeyville, Wis., and Joan (Jeff) Wieser, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and his in-laws, Dave and Bonnie Fluhr, and Mary Fluhr, of East Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Luella Belken; in-laws, Dennis Vaassen, Tom (Mary) Fluhr and Ken Fluhr; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna Fluhr.
