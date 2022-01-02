Martin M. Miller Telegraph Herald Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. — Martin M. Miller, 79, of Hawthorn Woods died on 12/23/21.Born in Dubuque, Iowa on 11/27/42. Loving husband of Jean (married 54 years), 3 children, 8 grandchildren and brother Christian. Taught and coached for 37 years at New Trier HS.A Memorial Service will be livestreamed Thursday, January 6, at 2:30PM.. (https://www.northfielducc.org).Donations to Northfield Community Church are appreciated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Hawthorn Martin M. Miller Botany Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque council hires consultant for $1 million for road project with 3 roundabouts Authorities: 2 arrested after burglary, short pursuit in Dubuque County Local farmer becomes Iowa's Mrs. U.S. Agriculture Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Families mark new year with snowy hike in Dubuque