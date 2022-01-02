HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. — Martin M. Miller, 79, of Hawthorn Woods died on 12/23/21.

Born in Dubuque, Iowa on 11/27/42. Loving husband of Jean (married 54 years), 3 children, 8 grandchildren and brother Christian. Taught and coached for 37 years at New Trier HS.

A Memorial Service will be livestreamed Thursday, January 6, at 2:30PM.. (https://www.northfielducc.org).

Donations to Northfield Community Church are appreciated.

