Richard Raymond Mastin, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Dubuque Specialty Care.
Richard was born December 10, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, the son of George and Delberta Clark Mastin.
He had been employed for Aladdin Magic Clean in Dubuque. He loved family gatherings and playing cards. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting on his sister’s porch, “watching life go by.”
Survivors include his siblings, Linda (Mike) Freed, of Cassville, WI, and John (Janet) Mastin, of Davenport, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Verna Mathews; a brother, Delbert Mastin; a sister-in-law, Pat Mastin; a nephew, Wesley Mathews; and great-niece, Tracy Putchio.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Dubuque Specialty Care.
