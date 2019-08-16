FARMERSBURG, Iowa — Sandra Rohde, 72, of Farmersburg, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmersburg, where an additional visitation will precede services from 10 until 11 a.m. Rev. Harold McMillin officiating. Burial will follow at Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery.