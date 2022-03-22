HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Monice Kavanaugh, OP, died March 16, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. She was the oldest of four children born to Michael and Genevieve (Shinnick) Kavanaugh , May 22, 1938, in Chicago. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Dugan of Chicago, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters. Her brother, Michael Kavanaugh, and her sister, Sheila Doyle, preceded her in death. Sister Monice spent most of her life able to minister in the Chicago area, which was a delight to her family. After making profession with the Sinsinawa Dominicans in 1958, she spent two years as a student in Madison, Wis. and then two years teaching elementary school in Bronx, N.Y. Sister Monice then went to Rome, Italy, earning a master’s degree in sacred theology. She worked one year at Sinsinawa and then returned to her beloved Chicago. She taught ten years at Queen of Peace High School, was a pastoral associate at St. Fabian and Immaculate Conception parishes and director of the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Chicago. Sister Monice went on to direct the Learning Center in Little Village and served on the Resources for Mission Team. Her funeral is March 22-23 at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett is handling arrangements.
