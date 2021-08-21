Michael W. Bertling, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
William V. Cullen, The Villages, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Brandon R. Davidshofer, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Robert A. Dean, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Prayer service: Noon today at the church.
Louis A. Fischer III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, St. Raphael Cathedral. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Marleen M. Goodin, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Rose M. Heiderscheit, Balltown, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown.
Mike Ironside, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gayle Kahle, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Doris T. Lake, Dyersville, Iowa — 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Delbert E. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Frank B. Potter, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Gary W. Purtilo, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Karen V. Redman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Faith Community Free Church, Prairie du Chien.
Maxine J. Skjegstad, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Edna F. Stark, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Thomas J. Welu, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Paul P. Wiegman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.