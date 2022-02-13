Marita E. Theisen, 86, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marita will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Paul Attah-Nsiah as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Masouleum.
Marita was born on September 13, 1935, in Dubuque, daughter of George and Francis (Junk) Sear. She graduated high school from Visitation Academy in 1953. After graduating from high school, Marita worked as a legal secretary. Marita met the love of her life in 1953, Leo A. “Jim” Theisen. They were engaged before he enlisted in the Army. While Jim was in France, Marita recorded a song of herself singing “Unchained Melody”, sent it to him in France, and it became their song for their entire married life.
They married on November 24, 1956, at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. After their first child, Marita chose to give up her career to become a dedicated wife and mother.
She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. Marita found joy in attending and cheering on all her six children at their events, as well as volunteering at their schools. Marita was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had such a magical way to calm and soothe newborns and crying babies that she was affectionately known within the family as the baby whisperer. Inspired by the love and care she provided, the Marita E. Theisen Childcare Center was established in Dubuque in her honor by her children.
She was an avid bowler, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, games, singing, played the violin and piano. Marita was also a devoted daughter, as she spent countless hours supporting her mother who also passed as a result of Alzheimers. She was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Marita was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family. She left a beautiful legacy of faith and family. Marita and Jim were both generous supporters and donors of numerous local charities and non-profit organizations, as well as national and international causes.
Surviving is her husband, Jim; two daughters, Jody (John) Randall of St. Charles, MO, and Sharon (Dale) Hagel of Medical Lake, WA; four sons, Chris (Pam) Theisen and Scott (Julia) Theisen, both of Dubuque, Tony (Sue) Theisen of Peosta, IA, and Jay (Julia) Theisen of Bloomington, MN; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Pat) Dillion of East Dubuque, IL, and Sandra (Jon) Billington of Dubuque; and a brother, George (Marny) Sear of Glen Ellyn, IL.
Marita was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Charlene McDermott and Nancy Sear who died in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque, Stonehill Caregivers Center, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, and the Marita Theisen Childcare Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
