REINBECK, Iowa — Madonna “Donna” Marie (Murphy) Hefel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, with Sleepless in Seattle playing softly in the background, at her home in Reinbeck, IA on Wednesday July 26.

After her cancer diagnosis only weeks earlier, she announced to her family and doctors with characteristic humor and determination, that she was on a strict 30 day schedule and then would pass. She moved into the active dying stage on day 31. This was her final accomplishment in a life defined by making powerful decisions, even when the odds were against her.

