REINBECK, Iowa — Madonna “Donna” Marie (Murphy) Hefel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, with Sleepless in Seattle playing softly in the background, at her home in Reinbeck, IA on Wednesday July 26.
After her cancer diagnosis only weeks earlier, she announced to her family and doctors with characteristic humor and determination, that she was on a strict 30 day schedule and then would pass. She moved into the active dying stage on day 31. This was her final accomplishment in a life defined by making powerful decisions, even when the odds were against her.
Donna was born on February 19, 1943 in Dubuque, IA to Lawrence Jay and Eileen Murphy. She was the third of 10 children. Her schooling years were spent in catholic school and she was among the 2nd graduating class of Wahlert High School. She studied to become an X-Ray technician at Finley. Donna married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Hefel on June 12, 1965 at St. Joseph’s church in Dubuque.
Donna was a hard worker all of her life. She was an exception to the saying “jack of all trades, master of none” by mastering the many trades she tried. Many locals know and remember Donna as an x-ray technician who worked in various hospitals, doctors’ offices, and eventually the in-house clinic at F.D.L. (formerly the Dubuque Packing Co.) Shortly before her death, she referred to spending time laughing with friends at F.D.L as the happiest time in her life. She also sold insurance for Prudential, where she often topped the board in volume of sales. This will come as no surprise to anyone who knew her: Donna had the fabled Irish “gift-of-the-gab.” She attributed her success there to one principle: “I didn’t try to sell people what they didn’t need.” In the final years of her working life, she became a lunch lady in first, Cascade and then, Bellevue. Donna adored and had a special relationship with any child that crossed her path. While in her own home she administered sweet treats to anyone that would take them, as a lunch lady, she created the menus that met all the governmental criteria for a healthy lunch, ordering ingredients and supplies, scheduling staff and balancing the budget. Her favorite part though always was serving the kids.
Donna didn’t only love kids, she also adored animals. As she and her husband were preparing to retire from formal work, they renovated a farmhouse near Maquoketa. Donna became a hobby farmer — devoting her life to goats, sheep, cats, dogs and briefly an ornery donkey. Once the renovation was complete, Donna established the farm as a bed and breakfast — less for the money it brought in — than for her love of conversation with new people and her pleasure of introducing her farm animals to all the children that came to stay.
Donna left her family with a commitment to hard work, finding endless humor in adversity, as well as the confidence that if you don’t like the way the world is working — have the guts to make changes. Just one example of Donna having the courage of her convictions was in the late 1970s when she took her employer to court for sex discrimination while pregnant with her 4th child. This wasn’t an easy choice but as the mother of daughters, Donna felt compelled to lead by example. Why should her male colleague get to take disability leave for a softball injury but she couldn’t for her pregnancy?
Donna had a deep and abiding catholic faith that guided her through the years. She combined this faith with her strong personal convictions of fairness and equality in raising her children, often reminding them not to pass judgement before walking a mile in another person’s shoes.
In the final week of her illness, Donna was still making jokes and even pulling pranks as her children cared for her. During this time many people all independently used to same phrase to describe Donna: “special lady” — truer words were never spoken. She will be deeply missed.
Donna is survived by her five children: Rick (Vicki) Hefel, Christina (Andrew Meyer) Hefel, Kathleen (Bash) Doran, Elizabeth (Gavin Gould) Hefel, Andrea (Donovan) Devore. Her nine grandchildren: Rachel (Andrew) Kintzinger, Ben Hefel, Nick Hefel, Megan Hefel, Hugo Doran, Jim Devore, Ryker Devore, Guy Doran, and Sophie Devore. Her siblings: Margaret (Jeff) Sweetland, Dolores (Jerry) Dilger, Lawrence (Linda) Murphy, David (Becky) Murphy, Robert (Theresa) Murphy, Patrick (Teri) Murphy, Joseph (Edie) Murphy, and her brother in-law, John Noel. And her 26 nieces and nephews.
Donna was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hefel, her parents, L.J. and Eileen Murphy, and her sisters, Mary and Constance.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, August 1 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m Wednesday, August 2, at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sisters of Mount St. Francis in Dubuque.