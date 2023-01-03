Leroy G. Abresch, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 31, 2022, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday January 5, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 5213 St. Catherine Road, with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and also on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass Thursday at the church. Burial will take place in St. Catherine’s church cemetery.
Leroy was born on May 15, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George and Iva (Cook) Abresch. He attended schooling until the eighth grade at Franklin School in Dubuque. He married the love of his life, Edna Wallenhorst, on October 29, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. Leroy was first employed at Dubuque Packing Company, then at Celotex Corporation as a heavy equipment operator for approximately 25 years and at Mount Saint Francis as a boiler operator. He was a member of the St. Catherine’s Parish since 1961 and volunteered for many parish activities and dinners.
He was an avid fisherman who loved enjoying the outdoors. He loved to camp and cut trees for his own firewood. Leroy also enjoyed gardening, traveling and loved his cats.
Leroy is survived by his children Deanna (Andy) Tomkins, Tim Abresch, William (Diem) Abresch, Steve Abresch, and Sara Bartella, grandchildren Matt, Danny, Stormie, Jessica, Sara, Danny, Jonathan, Adam, Billie Jo, Danny-Aaran, his many great grandchildren who all made him proud, brothers Pat and Dan Abresch, and many sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edna, parents George and Iva, grandson Steve Tomkins, granddaughter Michelle Abresch, and many siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leroy Abresch family.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Ennoble for providing for Leroy and keeping him comfortable during his last days.
