Leroy G. Abresch, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 31, 2022, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday January 5, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 5213 St. Catherine Road, with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and also on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass Thursday at the church. Burial will take place in St. Catherine’s church cemetery.

