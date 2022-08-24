The clouds parted and the sun shone just long enough to welcome a new angel into heaven the morning of Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Dawn Gloss, 67, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, after a courageous and well-fought four-year battle with breast cancer.
To celebrate her life, a gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, marking what would have been her 68th birthday. Live music will be provided by Ralph Kluseman. Birthday cake, light refreshments and plenty of Diet Coke will be on hand.
She was born Dawn Jeanette Vining on Sept. 16, 1954, in Chicago to Ronald and Leona Vining. The family relocated to Richmond, Mich., where she graduated from Richmond High School in 1972. She showed a natural talent for sketching and landscape painting, and developed that skill at the art studio of the late August Gloss in Romeo, Mich. She would marry his son, Jeffrey William Gloss, in 1972 and relocate to Idaho Springs, Colo., after his service in the Vietnam War and honorable discharge from the United States Army. The couple had three children together before divorcing in 1990.
Dawn began a new chapter of her life in Dubuque in 1991. Jeffrey preceded Dawn in death in 2003.
An advocate for equal educational opportunities for the mentally and physically disabled, Dawn fought tirelessly, appealing before assemblies in Colorado and Iowa, for fair classroom inclusion, particularly for children with autism.
For more than 40 years, Dawn worked as a home childcare provider and reveled in being a part of the early development and care of countless children — many of whom returned to her daycare as adults, with their children. But her greatest pride and joy was being “Mom” to the three loves of her life, including her “greatest surprise and teacher,” son Zachary, who exceeded every expectation in what it meant to live and grow with autism.
Dawn was the living definition of love in action, always placing the wants and needs of others before her own and creating the best memories in birthdays and Christmases.
From home improvement projects to baking, crafts and sewing, there was nothing she didn’t know how to do. She was legendary in the kitchen and will forever be remembered for concocting the sweetest Dutch apple pies, the gooiest chocolate chip cookies, the creamiest cheesy hash browns and the most impressive multi-tiered wedding cakes, including daughter Megan’s. We will miss the delicious aromas that filled our childhood home on Thanksgiving.
Dawn also was the embodiment of strength, courage and resiliency throughout her life, often fighting her way through seemingly impossible odds with dignity and determination.
When not busy raising her children, Dawn continued to sketch. She also loved antiquing, gardening, getting lost in the pages of a good book, writing, movies, the music of the bellbottom and protest days of her youth in the 1960s, and daytrips to explore the charm of surrounding communities.
And let us not forget her admiration for a can of Diet Coke, a cup of Yorkshire Tea and all things Irish.
In addition to Jeffrey, she was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived and will always be loved by her three children, Megan Gloss (Keith Ahlvin), of Dubuque; and her twin sons, Zachary Gloss, of Dubuque; and Logan (Tracy) Gloss, of Iowa City. Additionally, she is survived by a grandson, Briar Gloss, of Iowa City, and another grandson due in December; her brother, Donald (Kim) Vining, of Richmond, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is indebted to many throughout the community and beyond who helped make Dawn’s diagnosis, treatment and transition more manageable. They include Hospice of Dubuque, the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital, Wendt Regional Cancer Center, Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
