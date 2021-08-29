WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Annette M. Even, 81, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Annette will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian burial for Annette will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
She was born October 11, 1939 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Leo X. and Clara (Hosch) Smith. She received her education from the St. Martin’s Catholic High School in Cascade. Annette was united in marriage to Donald R. Even on October 11, 1958 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa.
Annette was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society and Choir in Worthington, Iowa. She was a devoted wife, loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who truly enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed nature, her flower gardens, and loved to cook.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Even of Worthington, IA; seven children, Mike (Diane) Even of Worthington, Loras (Lee) Even of Dyersville, Paul (Deb) Even of Iowa City, Joe (Liz) Even of Cedar Rapids, Janet (Rod) Kunkel of Worthington, Nick (Kelly) Even of Fort Meade, MD, and Jessica (Zach) Reiter of Cascade; 22 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Ann (Steve) Lansing of Rochester, MN, Carlene (Bruce) Rehmke of Peosta, and Anita (Tom) Gleason of Cascade; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Judy) Takes of Cascade, John (Sandy) Even of Dubuque, Mary (Joe) Bell of Prole, Jim (Patti) Even of Cascade, and Mary Kay Even of Key West, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Julie Even on November 28, 1980; her stepfather, Carl H. Weber; two sisters, Aileen “Teenie” Takes and Mary Ann Weber in infancy; three brothers, Jim (Ruby) Smith, Thomas (Margaret) Smith, and Leo “Butch” (Diane) Smith; Mother and Father-in-law, Ray and Agnes (Marshall) Even; and a brother-in-law, Bob Even.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Annette Even family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa. A Video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.