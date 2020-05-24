JoAnn M. Behnke, age 77, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care, from the COVID-19 virus.
To celebrate JoAnn’s life, private family services will be held due to the current gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn was born on July 17, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John W. and Frances C. (Trierweiler) Behnke.
JoAnn was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque. She was a very hard worker who was employed in the housekeeping departments at St. Francis Home for 12 years, Stonehill Care Center for 21 years, and also cleaned private homes. JoAnn was a social butterfly, she liked chatting with family and friends and people she would meet when she was out and about. She enjoyed being active, she created intricate embroidery projects, maintained beautiful flower gardens around her yard and loved to get out for a nice long walk. She also had an extensive porcelain doll collection.
JoAnn’s love of four-legged creatures, especially dogs and cats, was well known and her latest cat, Betsy, brought her much joy. Her faith was also an integral part of JoAnn’s life, as evidenced by her longtime membership with Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church. We are saddened at JoAnn’s passing and will miss her more than we can express. The world is definitely a better place because we had JoAnn here with us for 77 wonderful years.
Those left to cherish JoAnn’s memory include her brother, Laverne (Irene) Behnke, Asbury, IA; her nieces and nephews, Michael (Mitzi) Behnke, Murphy, TX, Ronald (Teresa) Behnke, Cedar Rapids, IA, Catherine (Jon) Rumbley, Duluth, MN, and Deborah (Matt) Anderson, Des Moines, IA; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, twins Noah and Ellison Rumbley, Caroline Behnke and Vivian Behnke.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Janet Behnke; and her grandparents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dubuque Specialty Care and Dr. Cynthia Konz and her nurse, Sherie, for all of the care and concern shown to JoAnn.
The family would thankfully accept your support through phone calls, online condolences or greeting cards, which can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. JoAnn Behnke Family.
