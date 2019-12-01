MONROE, Wis. — Marty H. Shaffer, 67, of Monroe Wis., formerly of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2019.
Marty was born on July 25, 1952, in Dubuque, son of Irvin and Eileen (Cleary) Shaffer.
He worked at Swiss Colony in Monroe until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Surviving are his siblings, Carol (John) Horkheimer, of Dubuque, Linda (Jim) Seys, of Tampa, Fla., Debbie Meyer, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Mike (Chris) Shaffer, of Dubuque; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Eileen; and three siblings, Tonna Flaherty, Tommy Shaffer and Bobbie Shaffer.
To honor Marty’s wishes, there will be no visitation.