EARLVILLE, Iowa — Shirley A. Hrubik, 77, of Earlville, Iowa, formerly of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home in Earlville, Iowa.
Visitation for Shirley will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Davis presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa. Memorial Services for Shirley will be held at a later date in Ohio.
Shirley was born July 16, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of Dale and Florence (Bennett) Williams. She was a graduate of Champion High School in Champion, Ohio. On October 7, 1967 she was united in marriage to Joseph Hrubik at the Presbyterian Church in Champion, Ohio.
She worked for 26 years as a Secretary for Bristol High School Superintendents office. Shirley was a hard worker who truly enjoyed her job. She was a supportive, loving, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who truly adored her grandson Henry and her dog buddy. Many called her Mama Shirley, all due to her selflessness and caring nature. Shirley loved baking and was known for her Sugar Cookies.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Hrubik of Earlville, IA; one daughter, Janice (Don) Bildstein of Earlville, IA; one grandson, Henry Bildstein; son by choice, Mike (Melinda) Cerciello of Epworth, IA; two siblings, Marilyn (Ed) Rauser of SanDiego, CA, and Dale (Mary Ann) Williams Jr. of Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barb (Danny) Savage of Warren, OH, Paul Hrubik of North Carolina, Janet Bonanno of New Jersey, Josephine (George) Bingham of South Carolina, Nancy (Frank) Davis of Springfield, MO, Louise (Don) Simpson of California, and Ronald (Diane) Hrubik of Champion, OH.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian J. Hrubik; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Ann Hrubik Sr.; sister-in-law, Nancy Hrubik; brother-in-law, Tony Bonanno.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Nurse, Emma Leuchs and St. Crioux Hospice for all the loving care and support they gave to Shirley.