KIELER, Wis. — Beverly A. “Bev” Isaacson, of Kieler, Wis., completed her earthly journey on March 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Bev’s life, a private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Bev was born on March 25, 1938, in Wadena, Minn., to Neale and June (Bauer) Leete. She was the oldest of nine children. She was united in marriage to Theodore “Ike” Isaacson, and together they had one daughter, Tammy.
Bev enjoyed quilting and crafts, but will be best remembered for her love of family, especially her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Tammy (Mike) Hafeman, East Dubuque, Ill.; her 2 adored grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley Moore) Eggers, Wichita, KS, and Jennifer (Cody) Sweet, East Dubuque; her “perfect” great-grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, Anastasia, Abraham and Augustus; her 7 siblings; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 1 brother; 2 brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie, Amy and Jessica, for all of the care and compassion they gave to Bev and her family in these last months.
Online condolences may be shared with Beverly’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter. com.