GALENA, Ill. — Ann Marie Bussan, 93, of Galena, IL, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
Ann was born July 28, 1927, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Ernest and Catherine (Foley) Guthneck. She spent her childhood in Harpers Ferry, IA. She was the loving wife for nearly 50 years of Philip W. Bussan, who preceded in death on October 5, 2003. Ann loved having the family gather and playing euchre. She was a proud member of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. Ann was the devoted mother of eight children: Dan (Mary) Bussan and Diann (John) Binninger, both of East Dubuque, Tom (Nancy) Bussan, of Mt. Prospect, Don (Ellen) Bussan, Bob Bussan, Mary Kay (Sonny) Basten, Philip Bussan, all of Galena, and Shirley (John) Earl, of Unadilla, NY. Cherished grandmother of nineteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; four sisters, Mary Haas, Catherine Wolff, Winnie Puckett and Lois Stallsmith; and two brothers, Isidore and Jerry Guthneck.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Jen Trebian and the staff at The Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Hospice of Dubuque, Dr.’s Crist and Vandigo, for all of their compassionate care.
