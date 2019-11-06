BENTON, Wis. — Leila A. Brink, 102, of Benton, Wis., died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends may call from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church before services. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Leila was born on August 19, 1917, in Cassville, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Odelia “Delia” (Wiest) Rupp. She married Willard Brink on April 11, 1939, in Cuba City. He preceded her in death in 1972.
Leila enjoyed her time with her family and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a member of the altar society and took care of the altar linens for many years. Leila enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, cooking and baking, especially Christmas cookies. She obtained her driver’s license when she was 54.
Survivors include two daughters, Marie (Ron) Wonders, of Belleville, Wis., and Phyllis (Charles) Berning, of Menominee, Ill.; two sons, Vernon (friend, Carol) Brink and Kenneth (Danette) Brink, both of Benton; two sisters, Dorothy Puls, of Tucson, Ariz., and Edna Watters, of Swaledale, Iowa; a brother, Ambrose (Lois) Rupp, of Benton; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Louis and Leonard Rupp; two grandchildren, Ronda Brink and David Brink; four sisters-in-law, Hazel Rupp, Marie Rupp, Gloria Rupp and Louise Rupp; and two brothers-in-law, Odo Puls and Carl Watters.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.