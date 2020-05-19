BELLEVUE, Iowa — Kay V. (Schwolow Fransen) Fabrycy, age 72, of Bellevue, Iowa, was called home unexpectedly at 9:42 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center.
To celebrate Kay’s life, a private family service will be held at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Kay was born on August 2, 1947, in Palatine, Illinois, daughter of Harold Schwolow and June (Condill) Schwolow Fransen. Sadly, Harold passed prior to Kay’s birth, but her mother would marry Arve Fransen, who would raise her as his own daughter.
Kay graduated from Barrington High School in Illinois, where she would meet the love of her life, Kurt Fabrycy. She was united in marriage to Kurt on August 27, 1966, in Barrington, and blessed with 53 adventurous years together. Kay was a devoted wife and mother to three beautiful daughters and maternal figure to many others. She was employed with Jewell Tea Company in quality control and went on to become their head chef. Kay also managed her parents’ tavern, Bittersweet Tap, in Barrington Hills, for 33 years. After the business sold, she went to work bartending with the Dundee Township Golf Courses in Carpentersville & Dundee, IL. In 2010, Kay and Kurt made their way to the Dubuque area to enjoy their well-earned retirement. In her free time, Kay could be found spending time outside with Kurt harvesting fruit from their fruit trees and cultivating their property, creating a haven for the birds and wildlife. When she found some quiet time she enjoyed curling up with a good book. Her time with Kurt, her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always be her greatest legacy. Kay will be sorely missed, more than words can express, and the memories she created with those she loved will be cherished beyond compare.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her husband, Kurt Fabrycy, Bellevue, IA; three daughters, Stacy (Dennis Pender) Fabrycy, McHenry, IL, Stephanie (Jimmie) Keegan, Lakemoor, IL, and Melanie (Derek Thomas) Fabrycy, East Dundee, IL; her grandchildren, Donna (Joe) Sartors, Michael (Cassie) Pender, Jennifer (Pat) Varda, Christopher (Jessica) Pender, Denny Pender, Ashley (T.J.) Burton, Samantha Pender, McKenna Keegan and Kale Keegan; her 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kristine (Rick) Benson, Algonquin, IL, Karen (Rich) Geeve, Door County, WI, and Kelly (Dan) Huston, Fox River Grove, IL; and her in-laws, Bogdan (Rica) Fabrycy, Helena Fabrycy, Irene (William) Johnson, Richard (Terry) Fabrycy, Victor (Carolyn) Fabrycy and Marryanne (Jimmy) Parker.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Harold Schwolow, and her mother, June (Arve) Fransen.
Kay’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne for their extraordinary efforts and kind, compassionate treatment of Kay.
