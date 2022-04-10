EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Margaret M. Beaves, 77, of East Dubuque died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home in East Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lacoma Golf Club.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be 10:30 am Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Father Thomas McDermott as the Celebrant.
Margaret was born December 8, 1944 in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Lucas) Smith. On November 20, 1965 she married Peter D. Beaves in St. Columbkille’s Church. He died May 17, 2021.
Margaret met Peter while she was attending Clark College and working at Marco’s. She married and built the foundation for the life of which we were all blessed to be a part. She loved being a mom and was the type to take a cake decorating class so she could create elaborate character cakes for her kids. She was the mom that made homemade Halloween costumes every year and expertly decorated for every holiday. She taught her children to celebrate life and to love wholeheartedly. Life was to be enjoyed with exuberance, a dash of extravagance and to embrace the experience. This was why she was fondly known as the ‘fun aunt’ and for 2 decades maintained the ‘fun house’ on Cortez Drive.
As much as she enjoyed being a mom, it paled in comparison to her absolute joy at being a grandmother. Whether she was celebrating a holiday at home or traveling abroad, she was happiest surrounded by her eleven grandkids. Margaret always saw the best in them and encouraged them to not sweat the small stuff. She was beloved by them.
Margaret greatly enjoyed hosting her bridge and tennis friends and was a hostess extraordinaire. She would set the most glamorous table to make each guest feel special. A decadent dessert was a must! She never missed an opportunity to be gracious and kind. She was an outstanding cook, sustaining the Beaves tradition of planning the next meal while consuming the current one! Margaret’s sunny positivity and pleasant disposition never wavered so her zest for life will be missed by all.
Thank you to all the friends, family and cousins who came to visit Margaret. All the lunches, cards and reminiscing gave her such joy and peace. Much gratitude goes to her amazing caregivers; you are all awesome and will be missed. Special thanks to Cindy Hanley, David & Carter Beaves Lewis, and Johannah Beaves.
Survivors include her children; Jim & Amy Beaves of East Dubuque, Sarah & David Beaves Lewis of Pecatonica, IL, Catherine & Robert Capponi of Loves Park, IL, Martha Beaves & husband Steve Petersen of Portland, OR and by her grandchildren; Lucas, Johanna, Ava, Addison Beaves; Carter, Peter, Harrison, Ashton Beaves Lewis; Ben, Reed and Elise Petersen. Also survived by siblings Joe & Sue Smith, Bob & Lexi Smith and her very dear sister Kathy Smith; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Joseph & Margaret Smith, Tom & Judi Smith, Patricia Bernhard; in-laws Mary Ellen & Jim Kadra, Richard & Gerry Beaves, Theodore & Eileen Beaves, Charlotte & William Hanley, George & Dorothy Beaves and Jack & Veronica Murphy.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
