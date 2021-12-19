Richard J. Sherman, Sr., 93, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Richard was born February 3, 1928, in Dubuque, the son of James F. and Othlida (Goebel) Sherman. On August 8, 1950, he married Margaret E. Lynch in St. Patrick Catholic Church. She passed away on July 30, 2013.
Richard graduated from East Dubuque High School. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1947-1950.
He was a supervisor for the Dubuque Packing Company. He also worked part-time as a courtesy driver at Turpin.
Richard enjoyed camping, playing cards with friends, visiting relatives, watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Survivors include three sons, Richard J. Sherman II of Dubuque, John A. Sherman of East Dubuque and Jay R. (Brenda) Sherman of Menominee; two grandchildren, Bart H. Sherman of Champaign, IL and Alexis R. (Michael) Chandler of Hazel Green, WI; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Sherman of Dallas, TX, Lucy Sherman and Frank Sherman both of Champaign, IL; one brother, Roger Sherman of East Dubuque; one sister, Faye Ann (James) Tracey of Colorado and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents; one sister, Kay; three sisters-in-law, Mary Rollinger, Dolores Kalb and Helen Sherman and one brother-in-law, Ray Rollinger.
A special thank you to the third floor nurses at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
