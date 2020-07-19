Mable L. (Wood) Boelk, 88, of Dubuque, was called to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020 at Care Initiatives Dubuque Specialty Care.
Private family services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, and will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory’s facebook page. A public visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Burial will immediately follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a Mable Boelk Memorial Fund has been established.
Due to COVID-19 and current health guidelines, the family recommends utilizing masks and practicing proper social distancing. The family understands if you are unable to attend, please be with us in prayer.