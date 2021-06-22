ASBURY, Iowa — Norma J. Smith, 81, of Dubuque passed away Thursday, June 18, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until time of service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Norma was born July 16, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, daughter of Samuel and Lida (Winterbauer) Morris.
She graduated from Bensenville, Illinois, High School and Grant School of Nursing in Chicago. She married Wesley Smith on November 5, 1960, whom she met while working as a nurse. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2006.
Norma was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, was a Red Cross volunteer, enjoyed traveling and doing genealogy and was a former board member of Hills and Dales. She loved her “grandpuppies,” Angel, Nieko and Kobuk.
She is survived by a son, William, daughter, Cathy (Brian) Jacoby of Kohler, Wisc., and their son, Noah, and a son Patrick (Terri) Smith, of Cedar Falls.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank all of Norma’s dear friends who made her life so special.