Jennifer L. “Jen” Barker-Betts, age 47, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
To celebrate Jen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Jen’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Kristian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jen was born on August 3, 1973, in Dubuque, daughter of Richard and Monica (Juno) Barker.
Jen graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She was employed with several places throughout the years, including Tri-State Golf Center, Bodine’s, Spectrum Counter Tops and Bunker Hill.
In her free time, Jen liked shooting pool, bowling, trying her luck at the casino, or just sitting pool side enjoying a beautiful day. Jen was brought up at the race track with her dad, and was an avid racing fan. She also looked forward to hitting the open road on the Harley, or in the car, for a scenic day trip. Jen was a social butterfly and loved to connect with new people in person and through Facebook. Jen’s first priority was her beautiful daughter Brianna, who was truly her pride and joy. We are heartbroken at losing Jen in our daily lives, and she will be missed more than words can possibly express.
Those left to cherish Jen’s memory include her daughter, Brianna Betts, Dubuque; her father, Richard “Dick” Barker, Dubuque; her boyfriend and his children, Bob Meisenburg, Dubuque, Bob Jr., Tim, Ashley and Jordan; her aunts and uncles, Ron (Karen) Barker, Bill Juno, Karin Campbell, Sharon Brown and Dennis Post, all of Dubuque; and her former husband, Pat Betts, Dubuque.
Jen was preceded in death by her mother, Monica Barker; an aunt, Vicki Post; and an uncle, Gary Juno.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jennifer Betts Family.
