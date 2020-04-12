James F. “Jim” Arthofer, age 84, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on April 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Jim’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Jim’s family.
Jim was born on November 26, 1935, in Iowa City, one of seven children to Peter and Charlotte (Finzel) Arthofer. It didn’t take long for Jim to realize and appreciate the importance of family, friendship, an honest day’s work, and balance in all areas of life. Jim would spend his 84 years always putting his family first. Whether by adoring and protecting his wife of 55 years, Judie, providing for his family, nurturing his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or simply spending a little quality time catching up with family members whenever possible, Jim never allowed his heart to place anything above his loved ones.
He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army before beginning his many years working at the Dubuque Packing Company. He had dreams of owning his own business and eventually started Triple J Septic Service and continued to find great pride in watching his accomplishment continue on through the generations to follow. Jim never feared hard work, but he also knew that it was not only good to find some downtime at the end of the day, but also quite necessary for a healthy and fulfilled life. He continually looked forward to hunting season, but a day relaxing on the river with a fishing pole in hand would also do the trick. An occasional trip to the casino to try his luck would also make the list, but a cold beer in the back yard was surely an acceptable response to the end of the day as well. But, again, time with his family was Jim’s favorite way to pass the time. His unwavering devotion, unsolicited advice and quick wit could always bring a smile to the face of anyone lucky enough to spend a little time visiting with Jim.
We will miss our dear husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend more than any words could accurately depict, and our hearts absolutely break with the thought that our last conversation has sadly taken place now. We are beyond grateful for the time that we’ve had and will pray for healing in our hearts, hope for peace in our minds and treasure every single memory Jim leaves behind. Thank you, Jim, for being yourself with consistent measure through each day and may the arms of the Lord hold you safely and securely until we get to see you again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jim include his loving wife, Judith K. “Judie” Arthofer; his three children, Jimmy “Jim” (Illa) Arthofer, Joey “Joe” (Tina) Arthofer, and Julie (Brian) Gross; his six grandchildren, Shelby (Adam) Slade, Colton Arthofer, Hailey Arthofer, Adam (Holly) Gross, Alex Gross and Aaron Gross; his three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Gross, Asher Gross and Jack Slade; his two brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Joyce) Arthofer and Mike (Mazie) Arthofer, all of Dubuque; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rosie (Ben) Greenwood, Betty (Joe) Donahue, Elsie (Dick) Burns and Boniface “Bunny” Arthofer; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Arthofer.
Jim’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate care of Jim and his family. This has been a very difficult time for all of us and your sincere gentleness and kind hearts have truly made a difference, which we will never forget.
