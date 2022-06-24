KEY WEST, Iowa — William P. “Bill” Sweeney, of Key West, IA passed away on June 21, 2022.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at St. Joseph Church, Key West with Father Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call after 9:00 am Saturday until time of services at the church. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born on May 15, 1934, in Waukon, Iowa to Peter and Edith Sweeney. He grew up working and taking care of the family farm. On May 11, 1963, he married Betty Jean in McGregor Iowa.
From farm work, construction, working for the county, and being a volunteer firefighter for Key West, Bill never seemed to stop moving. Even after his official retirement, you could still find him helping out local farmers and construction companies. Once he finally did slow down a little, Bill had “his routine.” Between visiting his buddies, stopping at the casino, and walking the cemetery, he was always somewhere, doing something.
Bill is survived by his two daughters: Debbie Fiacco, of Cedar Rapids and Pamela Sweeney, of Dubuque. Three granddaughters; Melissa (Matt Hamand) Fiacco, Kristen (Nick) DeCarlo, and Morgan (AJ) Kennedy, along with five wonderful great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings.
In lieu of flowers, a Bill Sweeney memorial fund has been established.
