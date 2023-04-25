DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Mary D. George, 93, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Deacon Mark Otting officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the parish prayer service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the service.

Mary was born on August 15, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Oliver and Florence (McCarthy) Rea. She received her education at Sacred Heart School in Fillmore, Iowa and Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque, Iowa. On October 28, 1950, she was united in marriage to Wilfred George at Sacred Heart Church in Fillmore. Wilfred preceded her in death on July 31, 2001.

