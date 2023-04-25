DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Mary D. George, 93, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Deacon Mark Otting officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the parish prayer service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the service.
Mary was born on August 15, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Oliver and Florence (McCarthy) Rea. She received her education at Sacred Heart School in Fillmore, Iowa and Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque, Iowa. On October 28, 1950, she was united in marriage to Wilfred George at Sacred Heart Church in Fillmore. Wilfred preceded her in death on July 31, 2001.
Mary was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Parish in Dickeyville. Mary held various jobs, latest of which was at Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Mary enjoyed bowling, a sport she was active in for over 50 years. She bowled in 40 National Tournaments. She also very much enjoyed reading, euchre, and trips to the casino. Mary faithfully followed her grandchildren in sports.
Mary is survived by five children, Tom (Louann) George, Dickeyville, WI, Sandy (Don) Snyder, Long Grove, IA; Susie (Don) Tranel, Dickeyville, WI, Pat (Sharon) George, Platteville, WI, and Bill (Lori) George, De Soto, WI; eleven grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Rethwisch, Trisha (Jarrett) Payton, Jenny (Jamie Postell) Snyder, Joe (Brittney) Snyder, Cody (Lorjean) Tranel, Derek (Gina) Tranel, Heidi (Tyler) Schultz, Adam George, Brandon George, Darin George, and Ellie George; four step-grandchildren, Amy Grindle, Shelby (Luke Karl) Dolphin, Carly Dolphin and Jesse (Amanda) Dolphin; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and thirteen step-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Anne O’Shea, Overland Park, KS, Nancy Oglesby, Cuba City, WI, Joyce (Al) Koster, Dubuque, IA, and Lois Wubben, Oregon, WI; one brother, Pat (Ruth) Rea, Bernard, IA; a sister-in-law, Gerry Rea, Bernard, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sister Lois Ann Rea OSF and Kathleen McDonnell; three brothers, James Rea, Michael Rea and David Rea; a sister-in-law, Valeria Rea; four brothers-in-law, Paul McDonnell, Ray Wubben, James O’Shea and Jim Oglesby; and her father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Katherine George.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a Mary D. George Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Schope and staff, Dr. Thomas Schreiber and staff, Dr. Mark Hermann and staff and Hospice of Dubuque.
