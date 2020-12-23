Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Deanne J. Bennett, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Anne E. Cherry-Copeland, Benton, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton.
Daniel H. Coble, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Hugo L. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Lawrence A. Lansing, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Nancy M. Loeffelholz, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Leo W. Reisner, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, Iowa.
David H. Roth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.