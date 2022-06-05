Kathleen L. “Kay” Kaiser, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Mark Ressler officiating. Friends and family may gather from 8:30 a.m. until the start of Mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Kay was born on November 15, 1952, in Dubuque, daughter of Erwin and Johanna (Duggan) Kaiser. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1971. She worked for 47 years at Mercy Hospital, and 17 years at Kohl’s.
We held onto her tight, but she was ready for her next adventure. Our hearts are broken. She was a second mom to many.
Surviving are her two sisters Louise (Dave) Ehlinger and Connie Gassen; nieces and nephews Kelly (Jeff) Gerlach, Brian (Heather) Ehlinger, Scott (Sarah) Ehlinger, Nicholas (Kristie Douglas) Ehlinger, Anne (Michelle) Ehlinger, Jodi Gassen, Joshua (Shanqua) Gassen and Kristen (Joseph) Laufenberg. Great nieces and nephews Sadie Ehlinger, Lindsey (Jake) Fetterer, Haley (Tyler Farrell) Ehlinger, Jacob (Kortni Sieverding) Gerlach, Nathan (Blair) Gerlach, Kelsey Gerlach, Michael and Josie Ehlinger, Quinn and Coen Ehlinger, Haley Dillon, Madelyn, Elizabeth and Wayne Laufenberg and Adam and Kyra Gassen. Great great nieces and nephews Riley, Sydnie and Brody Ehlinger and Stella and Camilla Fetterer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Louis and Regina Duggan, and Peter and Matilda Kaiser, as well as several aunts and uncles.
