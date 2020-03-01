Betty Jane Lloyd, 97, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Private services were held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
