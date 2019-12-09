EPWORTH, Iowa — Margaret E. McDonald, 97, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 7, 2019, at 10:43 a.m., at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Margaret will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Margaret was born August 2, 1922, in Bernard, Iowa, daughter of John and Mary Ann (Molony) McCarthy. She received her education from the Bernard Country Schools, Peosta High School and the University of Dubuque. On February 13, 1945, she was united in marriage to Philip McDonald at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray (Peosta), Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2012. She was a teacher at St. Patrick’s in Epworth and St. John’s in Peosta.
Margaret was a peaceful woman with a strong devotion to her faith and family. She was a tender-hearted, understanding and loving lady. She was an avid quilt maker and gardener.
She was a member of the St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa.
She is survived by her four children, Judith (Ronald) Zwolinski, of Plainfield, IL, James (Myrt) McDonald, of Dubuque, IA, Maureen (Al) Faber, of Cascade, IA, and Bonnie (Rod) Wagner, of Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great- great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Mary Miller, of Dubuque, IA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ethel McCarthy, of Atlanta, GA, Donna Kutsch, of Dubuque, IA, Velma Usher, of Minneapolis, MN, Ellen (Charles) Schmadeke, of Solon, IA, Tom Horsfield, of Dodgeville, WI, Francis “Buzz” (Darlene) McDonald and Marlene Chamberlain, of Platteville, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eleanor Burds and Geraldine McCarthy; brothers, Ralph McCarthy, Justin McCarthy, James McCarthy and John McCarthy; sisters-in-law, Callista Spielman, Kay Horsfield, Mary Lehnhoff, Jackie McDonald, and Eileen in infancy; and six brothers-in-law, Raymond, Vincent, William, Patrick, Francis and Philip in infancy.
