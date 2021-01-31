EPWORTH, Iowa — Matthew M. Boland 35, of Epworth, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 27, 2021.
A public visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the funeral home, with Jeff Durham presiding. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask, and if you are unable to attend, a live-stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Matthew was born October 6, 1985, in Dubuque, Iowa. He is the son of Michael/Deb Boland and Diana/Pete Conrad. He was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School. Matthew worked construction beginning at a young age in the family business, Pete Conrad Construction. He continued this work at Jared Bay Construction.
Matthew adored his beautiful daughters, Alanna and Gianna. They meant the world to him. Outside of his love for family and friends, he had a passion for football. He played four years in high school as a running back. He was quite a speed demon. He enjoyed pool, darts, boating, jet skiing and golf. When asked, most people say, “Matthew had an infectious smile, and always saw the humor in everything”.
He is survived by his daughters, Alanna and Gianna Boland; his father, Michael (Deb) Boland; his mother, Diana (Pete) Conrad; brothers and sisters, Nicole (Joe) Kennedy, Philip (Courtney) Draude, Jessica (Jim) Frye, Kayla (Pete) Staner, Bradley Conrad and Elizabeth (Ben) Loeffelholz; 12 nieces and nephews; Grandparents, Barney and Charlotte Boland, Geraldine Vandenberg, Dan and Jackie Conrad; former wife, Jennifer Boland.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Vandenberg, Donald Shaffer; and grandmother, Judith Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, a Matthew Boland memorial fund will be established for his daughters, Alanna and Gianna.