POTOSI, Wis. — Rosemary E. Markus, age 98, of Potosi, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1921, in Potosi, the daughter of Rudolph and Marie (Mai) Schumacher.
On August 7, 1943, Rosemary was united in marriage to Richard Markus in Old St. Mary’s, San Francisco, CA.
She graduated from Bayless Business College in Dubuque, IA, and worked for A.Y. McDonald and Weber Paper Company in Dubuque, and at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, CA. Rosemary also worked at St. Andrew-Thomas Catholic School in the cafeteria for 25 years. She also enjoyed serving on the Board of Grant County Center on Aging. Rosemary loved to quilt, walk and read.
Survivors include her children: John, Gregory, Cynthia Markus, Peg Walsh, Betty Kalina, Jane Downs, Angela Markus; her sister, Rita Frommelt; sister-in-law, Rosemary Schumacher; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 1998; one grandchild, Jeff Markus; two brothers: Charles and Robert Schumacher.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi, at 2 p.m. with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Family and friends are invited to the burial at St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi, following the Mass. The Mass can be viewed on Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., as well as at Holiday Gardens, 101 Brewery Hollow Rd., Potosi, WI.
Following the burial, a reception will be held for the public in Rosemary’s honor at Holiday Gardens. Due to COVID-19, those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank her kind and loving neighbors, the Brenda and Rockie Reuter family.
