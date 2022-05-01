PEOSTA, Iowa — Craig Allen Knier, 53, of Peosta, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home in Peosta.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta followed by visitation until 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial for Craig will be 10:30 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta with Father Mark Murphy as the Celebrant and Father Bill Brunner as the Concelebrant. The Mass will be live-streamed, accessible through the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stelizabethpastorate/).
Craig was born July 31, 1968, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Conrade Lee and Shirley Ann Schmidt Knier. On August 29, 1992, he married Ann Catherine Johnson in St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. Craig graduated from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI. He worked in software development and product management in the healthcare industry.
Craig was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. He formerly was a member of St.Thomas More Parish while living in Elgin, IL, where he was active in TMIY and weekly Eucharistic Adoration. Craig cherished time with family. There was always laughter, popcorn, and pretzels in abundance. Despite struggles with physical and mental issues, Craig showed up for family and friends with a smile. He enjoyed the Chelsea Football Club, enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake. He was also the best dog daddy to Chelsea. On November 14, 2003, Craig achieved sobriety and fought everyday to maintain it.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; one daughter, Alexa (Matthew) Goss of Dubuque; one son, Adam (Katelyn Hamilton) Knier of Kansas City; two grandchildren, Addyson and Kylee Goss; father, Conrade (Marilyn) Knier of Dunnellon, FL; one sister, Carla (Douglas) Buboltz; in-laws, Timothy (Dana) Johnson, Gina (DeDe Davidson) Mauk, Lisa (Chuck) Shepherd; many aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Shirley, and in-laws, Merlyn and Shirley Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Paradisus Dei TMIY That Man Is You.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Craig’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.