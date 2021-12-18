Barbara J. O'Leary Telegraph Herald Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Barbara J. O’Leary, 90, of Shullsburg, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Evangelical Free Church in Gratiot, where services will follow. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg.Erickson Funeral Home, of Darlington, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shullsburg-wis Lafayette-county-wis Burial Funeral Home Cemetery Worship Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Boys prep basketball: Hempstead dunks all over city rival Wahlert Police: Dubuque student threatened to bring weapon to campus Dubuque man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crime, distributing drugs to minor Girls prep basketball: Senior surges past Western Dubuque 1 injured in crash into pole in Dubuque