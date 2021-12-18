SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Barbara J. O’Leary, 90, of Shullsburg, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Evangelical Free Church in Gratiot, where services will follow. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg.

Erickson Funeral Home, of Darlington, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you