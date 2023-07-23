David John Welu, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at Stonehill Communities.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday July 28, 2023 at The Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque. Following the Mass, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
David was born on February 19, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Anton Valentine and Catherine Marie (Broell) Welu. He grew up in Dubuque IA and attended Loras Academy and Dubuque Senior High School. As a young man, he worked picking strawberries for Fincel’s and painting at Linwood Cemetery. Duck hunting, fishing and adventures on the Mississippi marked his boyhood exploits.
He married Carole Sue Wilberding on September 7, 1963 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. He began his career hand feeding Star Brewery bags into a printing press at his father’s business, A. Welu & Co. Printing and Bookbinding. He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and served as a Union Steward for a period of time. For years, he worked first shift building the family business, Welu Printing Company, and second shift at “The Pack” to support the growing company and family.
Dave was an energetic presence in the community with the talent of bookbinding, letterpress printing, die-cutting, salesmanship and philanthropy. He loved the art of “putting ink on paper” and was justifiably proud of his work. Visitors to “the shop” often found him running a printing press and wearing a protective white lab coat with “Dave” stitched on the chest. He quickly earned the moniker “Dr. Dave” which always brought a wry smile to his face. He had an equal love for the many wonderful people he met in the community and counted many of his customers and associates among his closest friends. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm, numerous witticisms, and colorful stories. He contributed time, talent and treasure to his favorite charities Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, Hills and Dales, Church of the Resurrection, and other community organizations. These were more than business relationships; they were organizations and missions in which he truly believed. He was a father to four children who all spent portions of their childhood in the family business. He supported all of them in their different endeavors, and it was a pleasant surprise when his daughter, Julie, joined him in the family business. Grandchildren brought him great joy and it was a blessing that he was here for the recent birth of his first great-grandchild, Brady.
He is survived by his wife, Carole, of 60 years of marriage; three children: Michael J. Welu, of Dubuque, IA, Julie (Stephen) Frommelt, of Dubuque, IA and Jane (Vance) Schollmeyer of Dubuque, IA; seven grandchildren Marcus H. Welu of Washington D.C. and Evan H. Welu of San Diego, CA, Amanda K. Frommelt of Chicago, IL, Nicholas D. Frommelt of Bettendorf, IA, Amber C. (Cory) Miller of Pleasant Hill, IA, Dr. Allison M. Schollmeyer of Osceloa, IA, Emily A. Schollmeyer of Sparta, WI and one great-grandson, and Brady V. Miller; a sister Joan (Doug) McGehe and a brother Richard (Dixie) Welu.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark A. Welu, his sister Janet M. Welu and brother Thomas A. Welu.
We would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Communities and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful and patient care of David.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stonehill Communities, Hospice of Dubuque, or the Child Casket Fund of New Melleray Abbey.
