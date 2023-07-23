David John Welu, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at Stonehill Communities.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday July 28, 2023 at The Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque. Following the Mass, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

