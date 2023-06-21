Daniel F. Bandy, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 18, 2023, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Kevin Goodrich officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.