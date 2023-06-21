Daniel F. Bandy, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 18, 2023, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Kevin Goodrich officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.
Dan was born on March 29, 1939 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Donald and Iona (Jellison) Bandy. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1957 and married Susan Gartmann on June 17, 1961 in Dubuque Iowa.
Dan worked as a welder at John Deere from 1966 -1998 and was a member of the UAW Local 94.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, wintering in AZ, golfing, woodworking and making cork trivets.
He is survived by hie Wife Susan (Gartmann) Bandy; his children Dan, of Chandler, AZ, Shawna (Brian) Dojan, of Mounds View MN, and Brian (Monica) Bandy, of Des Moines IA. His grandchildren: Dallas Bandy, Alexis Roberts, Danielle Bandy, Erika Bandy, Kelsey Schromen, and Morgan Bandy. Great grandchildren: Jayden Bandy, Vayda Schromen, Ruzek Schromen, Ella Bandy, James Bandy and Brandie Roberts
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Iona Bandy (Jellison) and his siblings Donald Bandy, Oakley Bandy and Susan Hurst.
In lieu of flowers a Daniel F Bandy memorial fund will be established.
Thank you to all the wonderful healthcare providers at Finley Hospital that cared for Dad in his final days. A special thank-you to his nurse, Dee, that truly was an angel not only to him but our entire family.