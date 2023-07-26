Timothy John Ryan, 60, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:45 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Timothy will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Timmerman officiating.
Timothy was born March 31, 1963, in Dubuque, IA, the son of James Timothy and Rose Marie (Kaiser) Ryan.
Tim was the owner/operator of Grand River Construction. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. He also really loved his cat, Mya. Tim was also a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous and made great friends there.
Survivors include his mother, Rose Marie Ryan of Dubuque; his sister, Dayna (Rob) Ryan of Lakewood, CO; nephew, Nicholas Ryan; friend, Jody Waechter of Cuba City, WI; aunt, Darlene Ryan; and many cousins and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard & Saloma Kaiser and Edmund & Callista Ryan; his father; aunts and uncles, Katie (Bob) Campbell, Chuck (Dorothy) Fangman, Ray (Lorraine) Schuster, and Albert Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Mercy ICU nurses, especially, Anna, and Dr. Peroski, Dr. Janes, and Dr. Rodriguez.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Timothy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.