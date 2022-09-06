EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Pat R. Temperley, 89, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Private family visitation and funeral services will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Pat was born on June 19, 1933, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Azra “Ray” and Myrtle (Richman) Bisdorf.
She was united in marriage to Gerald D. “Pud” Temperley on March 1, 1952, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2017.
Pat was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, baking and her Seek and Find puzzles.
Surviving are three children, Gary (Dalene “Toots”) Temperley of East Dubuque, Sandy (Loras) Koos of LaMotte, IA, and Tina (Rick) Chapman of Cave Creek, AZ; six grandchildren and four great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter; a sister, Bonnie; and two sisters-in-law, Velda Temperley of East Dubuque, and Sheila (Roger) Crapp of Longmont, CO, plus numerous nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Myrtle, her husband Gerald “Pud”, one brother and several sisters.
